Eastern Michigan University invites public to support students through #GivingTrueDay

Giving Tuesday is a national day of giving that inspires generosity toward our fellow human beings. Eastern Michigan University will mark the occasion by encouraging support for students.

For schools like EMU, donor-supported scholarships through #GivingTrueDay, as it’s referred to on campus, helps raise support for student success and fuel academic achievement.

Vince Cavataio is Assistant Vice President of Advancement Services and Strategic Solutions for the university. He says there are multiple opportunities to benefit student success.

“There will be a number of email communications inviting people to support various aspects of the university. But we'll also have a number of ways to engage on social media for folks to share their stories of giving and to encourage others to give.”

EMU hopes to reach 1,200 donors.

For more information on how you can be a Giving TrueDay ambassador, click here.

