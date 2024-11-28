Donations made to EMU on Giving Tuesday to be matched for GEM scholarship program

Eastern Michigan University is participating in Giving Tuesday with #GivingTrueDay, where they are hoping for 1,000 donors this Tuesday.

EMU, in a recent announcement, says thanks to a $25,000 matching gift, they’re able to match donations that will go towards the Graduate Education for Minority Students, or GEM, Scholarship program.

Director of Annual Giving at the EMU Foundation Katie Batt-Hayes says alumni and friends should consider donating, especially if they were first-generation students or from disadvantaged backgrounds. She adds a significant portion of the student body rely on scholarships.

"60% of EMU students rely on some form of scholarship aid. The support of our alumni and friends is so important in the area of student support. And also, this is creating innovative programming and updating our campus facilities, making EMU a place to learn and thrive.”

Donations helping EMU to support their students can be made to EMU here.

