© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

EMU taps two-time alumnus as new president

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:20 PM EST
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the press on his appointment.
1 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_134645546.jpg
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses the press on his appointment.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The EMU Board of Regents gathers for its special meeting on December 10, 2025.
2 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_123046050_HDR.jpg
The EMU Board of Regents gathers for its special meeting on December 10, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU staff and students sit at the December 10, 2025 Board of Regents meeting, awaiting the arrival of the university's president-elect.
3 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_123422030_HDR.jpg
EMU staff and students sit at the December 10, 2025 Board of Regents meeting, awaiting the arrival of the university's president-elect.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU staff and students rise at the December 10, 2025 Board of Regents meeting as Dr. Brendan Kelly is introduced as President-elect.
4 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_123726458_HDR.jpg
EMU staff and students rise at the December 10, 2025 Board of Regents meeting as Dr. Brendan Kelly is introduced as President-elect.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. James Smith addresses EMU staff and students at the December 10, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting, where Dr. Brendan Kelly was announced as his successor.
5 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_125524038.jpg
EMU President Dr. James Smith addresses EMU staff and students at the December 10, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting, where Dr. Brendan Kelly was announced as his successor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown, who was on the EMU Presidential Search Advisory Committee, addresses EMU staff and students at the December 10, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
6 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_125215710.jpg
Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown, who was on the EMU Presidential Search Advisory Committee, addresses EMU staff and students at the December 10, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly (right center) sits with his wife Dr. Tressa Kelly at his side, along with other EMU staff, including EMU VP of Communications Walter Kraft (far left).
7 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_125403979.jpg
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly (right center) sits with his wife Dr. Tressa Kelly at his side, along with other EMU staff, including EMU VP of Communications Walter Kraft (far left).
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses EMU staff and students at the December 10, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
8 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_130347244.jpg
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly addresses EMU staff and students at the December 10, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly meets with the EMU community for the first time.
9 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_131424867_HDR.jpg
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly meets with the EMU community for the first time.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly hugs members of the EMU community.
10 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_20251210_130954063.jpg
EMU President-elect Dr. Brendan Kelly hugs members of the EMU community.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Eastern Michigan University has named two-time alum and Flint native Dr. Brendan Kelly to be its next president.

Kelly returns to Ypsilanti from Arkansas State University, where he has been president since 2024.

He and his wife Tressa met as students on the EMU campus. Kelly says they’re both delighted to be coming home.

“Tress and I have had the privilege of living in a lot of places around the United States and communities that have welcomed us. We’ve made many of them feel like home, but it’s a totally different thing when you actually come home.”

The Presidential Search Advisory Committee included members of the Ypsilanti community and from across the campus.

Kelly will officially join EMU on March 1 as president-elect. He will take over for the retiring Dr. James Smith on May 4.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Board of RegentsDr. Brendan KellyDr. James SmithEMU presidential search committeeYpsilantiFlint
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content