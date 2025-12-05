EMU to name new president next week

Eastern Michigan University has found its next president. The Board of Regents is expected to approve the hire next week.

The name of the final selection is being withheld until after the official vote. A special Regents meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, December 10 at 12:30. It will be followed by a 2 PM campus reception to meet the President-Elect at the Student Center.

Board Chair Nate Ford thanked Regent Anupam Chugh Sidhu for overseeing the search.

“Under her leadership, the advisory committee, comprised of students, faculty, staff and community representatives, worked tirelessly to identify and recommend outstanding candidates.”

Ford says the depth and diversity of the candidate pool shows Eastern as an institution that can attract talented leadership.

Last year, President Dr. James Smith announced he would be stepping down when his term ends in June 2026.

