Washtenaw County's post-COVID economic outlook looks positive

The Washtenaw Economic Club released its annual forecast Thursday and is expecting steady gains for the next three years.

Michael McWilliams is an economic expert from the University of Michigan and was one of this year’s speakers.

“We see job gains outpacing the state. The county reaching full employment recovery in the second quarter of next year. We have unemployment continuing to decline and going under 3 percent back towards just a bit above where it was before the pandemic.”

McWilliams says inflation will remain a concern in the near-term, especially as gas prices remain high, but he’s optimistic the Federal Reserve will be able to rein it in without undermining the economic recovery.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

