Ann Arbor installing more electric vehicle charging stations downtown

It’s installing more vehicle charging stations at 7 different public parking structures in the city’s downtown.

Missy Stults, the city’s Sustainability and Innovations Director, says it’s a part of Ann Arbor’s larger, ongoing A2Zero initiative to help reduce the community’s carbon emissions by shifting away from fossil fuels.

“Most of those places already have one or two chargers, but we’re scaling from about 20 chargers in our system to 80 chargers in our system, so it’s a really big increase in our infrastructure,” Stultz says.

Stultz says they’ve already started installing some of the new charging stations and hope to have the entire system up and running in about six weeks.

