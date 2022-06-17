EMU faculty unions rally for pay raise and more

Members of the EMU American Association of University Professors and the EMU American Federation of Teachers held a joint rally outside of Welch Hall, where the university’s Board of Regents were meeting. Both unions are in the middle of ongoing contract negotiations with the university’s administration.

The President of the EMU AFT, Daric Thorne, says pay remains a major issue.

“Getting our lecturers up to parity, and making sure they’re being paid fair, given the state of inflation, given the situation of coming back to campus, the cost of gas, all the things that are happening here. We want to make sure our lecturers are being paid fairly.”

Thorne says lecturers have not received any boost in pay since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMU has issued a statement saying they look forward to continuing to work with the unions to address their concerns

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

