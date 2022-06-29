COVID-19 rental assistance application deadline is approaching fast

The deadline to apply is Thursday night, June 30th at 9 p.m. The state of Michigan received about $1.1 billion dollars in federal funding during the pandemic to prevent evictions.

Teresa Gillotti, the director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development, says with the deadline approaching, applicants need to be prepared.

"We ask that people get all their information in, if possible, when they apply. You’ll need information about where you’re staying, your lease. Folks will need to have their income information available."

Only renters who earn less than 80% of the area median income and experienced a COVID-19 economic hardship are eligible.

Gillotti says because of the CERA funds, the eviction rate in Washtenaw County has been at an all-time low.

Application information is available here.

