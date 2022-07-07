Ypsilanti City Council to interview candidates to fill 3rd Ward vacancy

The Ypsilanti City Council has an open seat to fill, and they will be conducting interviews at a special meeting tonight.

When Ward 3 council member Anthony Morgan moved a block outside of his ward, he was forced to resign from his seat.

According to MLive, Morgan cited “housing challenges” in his resignation letter submitted on June 3rd.

Ypsilanti mayor Lois Richardson says the city charter is very clear.

"A councilperson must live in the ward that they are representing."

Tonight’s special council meeting will see three candidates interviewed:



Ashanti Harris, who works as a meetings and special events manager at the University of Michigan.

Evan Sweet, who is currently the chair of the city’s Parks and Recreation commission.

And Kirk Crowner, an Ypsilanti resident and stay-at-home parent.

The appointee will serve through November.

