© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Librarians' union ratifies its first contract with University of Michigan administration

89.1 WEMU | By Michael Keegan
Published August 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Library.jpg
Cadop
/
Wikipedia Media Commons
University of Michigan Library

For the first time, a union of librarians, archivists, and curators at the University of Michigan has guaranteed wage raises and other benefits.

LEO-GLAM, a newly formed union at the University of Michigan, has been bargaining for a contract over the past year. Now, after a near unanimous vote, their first contract has been ratified.

Meredith Kahn is the LEO-GLAM campus chair. They say that librarians, archivists, and curators at U-M have long suffered from underpayment and a lack of resources.

“Many of us were underpaid. Many of us didn’t have access to a consistent system of promotion. We didn’t have access to guaranteed amounts for professional development. And our status as faculty was somewhat tenuous.”

The contract includes more money for salaries, the right to pursue research, and financial support for professional development.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News The University of MichiganunionLibrariesuniversity of michigan libraryWagesLEO-GLAMresearch
Michael Keegan
Michael Keegan is a reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Michael Keegan
Related Content