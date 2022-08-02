Librarians' union ratifies its first contract with University of Michigan administration

For the first time, a union of librarians, archivists, and curators at the University of Michigan has guaranteed wage raises and other benefits.

LEO-GLAM, a newly formed union at the University of Michigan, has been bargaining for a contract over the past year. Now, after a near unanimous vote, their first contract has been ratified.

Meredith Kahn is the LEO-GLAM campus chair. They say that librarians, archivists, and curators at U-M have long suffered from underpayment and a lack of resources.

“Many of us were underpaid. Many of us didn’t have access to a consistent system of promotion. We didn’t have access to guaranteed amounts for professional development. And our status as faculty was somewhat tenuous.”

The contract includes more money for salaries, the right to pursue research, and financial support for professional development.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org