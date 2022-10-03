© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Ann Arbor-area Starbucks locations set to begin labor negotiations

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 3, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT
starbucks.jpg
Ivana Di Carlo
/
Creative Commons
Starbucks cup

The Starbucks corporation wants to begin negotiating labor contracts with Ann Arbor area stores that have voted to unionize.

To date, five Starbucks locations in the Ann Arbor area have voted to unionize. The Seattle-based coffee chain sent letters out to 234 unionized stores across the nation, with negotiations expected to begin later this month.

Sasha Anisimova is a Starbucks Workers United organizer and a former barista at the Glencoe Crossing location. She says these negotiations are historic for workers.

“How the workers should be treated, the safety standards, things that don’t usually exist in the food service industry. I can’t wait to see those finally get put on paper, as we come to an agreement of what’s acceptable treatment at work.”

Anisimova says the goal is to begin with non-economic proposals, such as safety, discrimination, and dress code.

Starbucks said in a statement they look forward to good faith negotiations with every unionized store.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
