U-M updates smoke-free policy on all three campuses

The University of Michigan is updating its smoke-free policy on all three of its campuses.

Starting next month, the smoke-free policy will include the banning of battery-powered nicotine delivery devices, like vapes and vape pens, e-cigars, e-cigarettes and hookah pens on university grounds, in buildings and facilities, and in university-owned vehicles.

Robert Ernst, U-M’s chief health officer, says the updates are intended to reflect the need to focus on the health of the campus community.

“To be a health-promoting university. To try and not just ban certain behaviors, but at the same time to help people resources.”

The changes will take effect November 17th to coincide with the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout event, which is the third Thursday of November.

