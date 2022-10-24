Amazon ready to open Canton Township facility

A final certificate of occupancy has been issued for a local Amazon delivery building in Canton Township. It signals the opening of local Amazon operations this week.

When Amazon decided to cut back plans for two local facilities this year, it already was deep into work on a third. The 183,000 square-foot delivery station in Canton Township was built on an empty field on Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton Roads.

And Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak says Amazon is ready to begin operations there this week.

“This means there’s going to be another 150 jobs at least there, Also, they’re going to, at some point, electrify the vehicles. And it’s going to be a last-mile facility.”

Packages will come to the Canton Township facility from other distribution centers. She says they will be organized here and delivered to local homes and businesses.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and the beginning of operations are planned for this Wednesday.

