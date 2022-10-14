City of Ann Arbor will have to address M-14 noise levels without MDOT's assistance

The Michigan Department of Transportation will not address highway noise concerns along M-14.

MDOT has declined a request by Ann Arbor officials to reduce the volume of noise heard along a stretch of the highway between Maple Road and Main Street. Department officials issued a statement saying highway noise is not unique to the Ann Arbor area, and that the department does not normally engage in those kinds of noise abatement activities.

Ann Arbor Councilwoman Erica Briggs says with federal and state funding off the table, that means the city would have to pay to fix the problem on its own.

“Which is obviously very challenging given the scope of the work that is required. We really need MDOT to be a partner with us at the table to fix this problem.”

Briggs says, at this point, the best option the community has is to reach out to local members of the state government and encourage them to get involved in fixing the problem.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

