Poll: C.S. Mott Children's Hospital poll shows nearly half of Michigan homes have unused prescription medication

Expired and unused medication are potentially dangerous and, according to a new poll, available in the majority of Michigan homes.

The poll by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital shows that nearly half of parents have leftover prescription medications in their homes. This is due to a patient not using a whole prescription after a procedure or overbuying meds.

Sarah Clark is the co-director of the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll that gathered the data.

“Young kids getting into medication. You know, sometimes, it looks like candy. Sometimes it’s just something different. They get in it. And that is a big cause of unintentional poisoning in this country.”

Clark says it is important to keep medications in a safe place and to monitor their expiration dates.

She urges those disposing of expired or unused medication to not put them in the toilet. Instead, take them to a collection site or put them in the household trash. They can be put in a plastic bag with kitty litter or coffee grounds to discourage any kids or pets that might find them.

