WEMU News

Washtenaw County health officials expect coming flu season to be worse than expected

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT
flu-shot-1719334_960_720.jpg
Pixabay
/
pixabay.com
Flu shot

Flu season is coming, and the Washtenaw County Health Department is urging residents to get their COVID-19 booster and a flu shot this year.

Health officials have expressed concerns this could be a worse-than-average flu season based on early data from other parts of the world.

Health department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says both the flu shot and covid booster remain the best way to protect yourself from experiencing serious illness from either disease.

“Doesn’t mean you won’t get a milder case of flu. They don’t necessarily prevent all cases, but they are both very effective for preventing those most severe outcomes.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says it’s especially important to get vaccinated now, since the upcoming holidays typically coincide with the start of the county’s flu season.

