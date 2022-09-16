New COVID-19 booster still available, but future supplies are in question

The COVID-19 booster for new variants has been available in Washtenaw County for a week now. And while supplies are still available, there are questions about how long they’ll last.

At the Washtenaw County Health Department, COVID-19 booster supplies are holding up, most likely because of staffing issues that have not allowed them to make as many appointments as they would like.

Supplies are still available at pharmacies and health care providers in Washtenaw County. The question, says county health department spokesperson Susan Ringer-Cerniglia, is whether additional supplies will be coming in the next week or two, given the importance of people getting this new bi-valent booster.

“Most precautions are no longer being used, and we have pretty high rates of circulation in the terms of the virus right now. So, we’re still seeing a good number of cases and hospitalizations and, unfortunately, deaths."

To find the new booster at a pharmacy or health care facility near you, you can check online at vaccines.gov.

