Washtenaw County COVID-19 cases headed in the right direction

Health officials in Washtenaw County are reporting an easing of COVID-19 cases. But at the same time, they are urging people to stay vigilant while the virus is still prevalent in the community.

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County showed decreases for the second week in a row, and the level of community spread as designated by the CDC maintained its medium status in the county, meaning masking is not required indoors or outdoors in the county.

But the number of cases for 5-11 year-olds and the number of hospitalizations in Washtenaw County have both increased.

And that, says the county’s health department spokesperson, Susan Ringler-Cerniglia, is a reminder that there are still significant amounts of the virus circulating.

"The virus hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s still out there. It’s still capable of causing severe illness."

As a result, even though masking is not required, she does encourage precautions in settings with more vulnerable people.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

