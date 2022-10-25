TheRide wants your thoughts on zero emission buses

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority is looking for public input on proposed zero-emission buses.

The transportation authority, or TheRide, has a goal of moving its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2040. To that end, they’re now asking the public to consider two options: a battery electric bus or hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus.

TheRide’s CEO, Matt Carpenter, says they’d like the public to look at a recent consultant’s report that compared “range” versus “cost” on the two systems.

“We’re kind of geeking out about this, and we’d love to have other people share that excitement with us. But there are some good discussions to be had on what are people’s thoughts about which technology makes the most sense."

In addition to posting the report online, TheRide is also planning two meetings in November for the public to learn more. You can find details here.

