WEMU News

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published November 4, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT
pumping gas by Mike Mozart.jpg
Mike Mozart
/
Creative Commons
Pumping gas

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday.

Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded.

As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13.

Adrienne Woodland is a spokesperson with AAA of Michigan. She says double-digit increases are relatively rare, but the blame falls on rising oil prices, a surge in gasoline demand, and continued fallout from a refinery fire in the Toledo area.

“The last time we saw a spike of that size was about the end of September, which was around about the time that these refinery issues first started.”

The gas prices in Washtenaw County are roughly the same as the state average, holding at $4.16 per gallon as of the end of the business day on Thursday.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
