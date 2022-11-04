Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday.

Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded.

As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13.

Adrienne Woodland is a spokesperson with AAA of Michigan. She says double-digit increases are relatively rare, but the blame falls on rising oil prices, a surge in gasoline demand, and continued fallout from a refinery fire in the Toledo area.

“The last time we saw a spike of that size was about the end of September, which was around about the time that these refinery issues first started.”

The gas prices in Washtenaw County are roughly the same as the state average, holding at $4.16 per gallon as of the end of the business day on Thursday.

