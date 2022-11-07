© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Total lunar eclipse to greet early risers on Election Day

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published November 7, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST
total lunar eclipse moon by James West.jpg
E James W West
/
Creative Commons
Total lunar eclipse moon

If you’re getting up early to be one of the first in line to vote at your local polling station, you could be in for a treat. A rare lunar eclipse is happening in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

For the first time in our country’s history, the moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow on Election Day. This total lunar eclipse will occur between the hours of 5:16 a.m. and 6:41 a.m.

Norbert Vance is the director of the Sherzer Observatory at Eastern Michigan University.

“If you’re up early that morning, just look to the west, and you’ll see a very deep orange moon as it gets eclipsed by the Earth’s shadow.”

The next total lunar eclipse won’t occur until March of 2025. But Vance says as long as there isn’t too much cloud cover, stargazers should be able get a good view.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News astronomyLunar EclipseSherzer ObservatoryNorbert VanceEastern Michigan University
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content