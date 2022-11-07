Total lunar eclipse to greet early risers on Election Day

If you’re getting up early to be one of the first in line to vote at your local polling station, you could be in for a treat. A rare lunar eclipse is happening in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

For the first time in our country’s history, the moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow on Election Day. This total lunar eclipse will occur between the hours of 5:16 a.m. and 6:41 a.m.

Norbert Vance is the director of the Sherzer Observatory at Eastern Michigan University.

“If you’re up early that morning, just look to the west, and you’ll see a very deep orange moon as it gets eclipsed by the Earth’s shadow.”

The next total lunar eclipse won’t occur until March of 2025. But Vance says as long as there isn’t too much cloud cover, stargazers should be able get a good view.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

