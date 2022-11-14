Deer hunters have new reporting rules to follow as firearm season begins

Tomorrow is November 15th, which for many Michiganders is a holiday of sorts. The first day of the firearm season for deer hunters. But this year, technology requirements have joined this long-held Michigan tradition.

More than 600,000 people are expected to take part in deer hunting this season in Michigan. Nationally, the state ranks near the top in deer hunting participation.

For those who are able to harvest a deer, there are new rules to follow.

Chad Stewart from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says hunters now have 72 hours to report any deer that they kill.

“Hunters after they harvest their deer, they’ll put the harvest tag on the animal. But, after that, they’ll have to either get online or get onto our new mobile app and report their deer harvest.”

Stewart says this will give the DNR more data to help manage the deer population. Hunters who do not have access to the internet can call the DNR’s wildlife hotline or the customer service center to get help with that.

You can find more information on the new reporting regulations and other safety information here and here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

