Ypsilanti's new mayor, new city council members to be sworn in tonight

The newest members of City Council will be sworn in at a special meeting tonight at Ypsilanti City Hall, as a new era begins.

Nicole Brown was elected mayor by a wide margin on Tuesday night. But when she officially becomes mayor, the all-Democrat city council will look a little different.

Me’Chelle King was elected to replace Brown in the First Ward, defeating current council member Brian Jones-Chance. Roland Tooson ran unopposed for the other First Ward seat. Desirae Simmons was elected in the Third Ward and will replace Evan Sweet. And Jennifer Symanns earned a second term to represent the Second Ward.

Mayor-elect Brown says tonight’s meeting will involve some housekeeping.

“Getting council together with staff to have folks really meet each other, for us to go over where we’re at and where we’re coming from, as we have a new body moving forward with things that are kind of already in motion.”

Third Ward council member Annie Sommerville was elected to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. She plans to remain on council until January when a replacement will be appointed to serve out the rest of her term.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 7 p.m.

