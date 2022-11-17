Ann Arbor's Library Lane lot to be re-evaluated for food trucks and outdoor activities

Plans are moving forward on how to best utilize the Library Lane parking lot in downtown Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor City Council is directing city staff to evaluate the site for use by food trucks, musical performances, and other pop-up events.

Adam Zemke is the chair of the Center of the City Council on the Commons. He says similar recommendations were made in 2021.

“There was some things we had to work through over the course of the last year to make that palatable, and I think coming out of the pandemic and ensuring our hospitality industry was in a more robust position was an important part of that.”

Zemke says the public will also likely get to weigh in on the discussion, once city staff complete their evaluation.

