Stretch of West Stadium Blvd. to be rezoned after Ann Arbor City Council vote

A stretch of West Stadium Blvd. is set to be rezoned to include more multi-level residential and commercial properties. The second reading passed during Thursday night’s Ann Arbor City Council meeting on a 7-3 vote.

The goal of converting the 210-acre span on West Stadium and North Maple to TC-1 zoning would be to add more density. The area from about Pauline Blvd. to Dexter-Ann Arbor Road would allow for more mid-rise, residential multi-family housing and make the area more walkable.

First Ward council member Lisa Disch says TC-1 zoning discourages what she calls “undesirable” single-level structures and…

“It does more to encourage the development of 6-10 or 11-story multi-unit dwelling.”

Disch says adding more residential units will produce more foot traffic that will be a boon for local businesses. Modifications to the requirements of that zoning district will be addressed at future city council meetings.

Among the opposition, there was concern that the rezoning would not help the city reach its sustainability and affordable housing goals.

