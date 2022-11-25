Ann Arbor retailers remind holiday shoppers of Small Business Saturday activities

While many are waking up early today for Black Friday deals, the retail community in Ann Arbor is urging you not to forget the importance of shopping locally tomorrow as part of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday started back in 2010 as a way to inspire consumers to consider shopping beyond the big retailers and turn their attention to local businesses. But now, we’re coming off of two years where consumers spent a great deal of holiday shopping online during the pandemic.

And so, Sandra Andrade, Executive Director of Ann Arbor’s Main Street Area Association, says it’s also a time to remind people about the importance of getting back out in the community.

"It’s just important to remember to make an effort to shop locally because changing even 10% of your shopping habits can really impact the local economy. And it’s lots of fun. You get to walk around and meet people face-to-face."

Andrade says there’s a whole list of downtown activities and shopping opportunities on their website.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

