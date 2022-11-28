Dexter "best fit" for automotive diagnostic company's global headquarters

A global company that specializes in diagnosing problems in vehicles has moved its world headquarters to Dexter.

Opus IVS specializes in communicating with the computers that make most modern vehicles operate. If a warning light appears on your dashboard or your vehicle is involved in a crash, they can tell you what’s wrong.

As cars become more complex, business has been good, which saw Opus IVS outgrow its global headquarters near the Ann Arbor Airport.

Last month, they completed a move to a 55,000-square-foot facility in Dexter.

Jim Fish, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, says they could double its workforce over the next 18 months, and Dexter’s proximity to the talent base in Ann Arbor was a big selling point.

“There was a number of locations looked at from the M-14 corridor, all the way to Plymouth was looked at it, and then going west even as far as Chelsea, going north as far as Brighton and Dexter was the best fit.”

Fish says the company has offices in California, Arizona, North Carolina, New York, the United Kingdom, and Australia, but Dexter serves as its “technology hub”.

