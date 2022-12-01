Marijuana businesses coming to Milan after unanimous vote

The Milan City Council has approved bringing marijuana businesses to the city.

The City of Milan examined the relatively new marijuana industry in Michigan before this decision was made. After discussions with several municipalities that have already welcomed marijuana businesses,

City Council approved it unanimously.

City Council member Jesse Nie says even if you’re not someone who uses the drug or even approves of it, this decision will benefit everyone.

“Knowing the money and knowing the expansion that this can bring to a small town like us, how that’s going to benefit the entire community, was a very easy thing to say ‘yes’ to.”

Nie says the city’s proximity to Ohio, a state where recreational marijuana is not legal, will be good for business. Applications for licenses are expected to become available in January.

