EMU football aims to end historic season with win in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Eastern Michigan football team is going bowling. The Eagles will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho against San Jose State.

It’s just the seventh time in school history EMU will take part in a bowl game. However, this is the fifth time in the last seven years.

The team finished with an 8-4 record and won the Michigan MAC Trophy after beating both Western and Central Michigan.

Head coach Chris Creighton wants to see his senior class go out as champions.

“You know, we won the Michigan MAC Trophy, and, really, it’s the first time that our guys have hoisted a trophy. The post-game out on the field and with the band and then in the locker room was a ton of fun, and we want to do it again.”

The Eagles won eight games for the first time since 1987. That year, they also won the school’s first and only bowl game. Their opponent in that game: San Jose State, the team they will face on December 20th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

