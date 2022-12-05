© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

EMU football aims to end historic season with win in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published December 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST
emu football michigan mac trophy 2022.jpg
Steve King
/
EMU Athletics
Eastern Michigan football team lifts the Michigan MAC Trophy after defeating Central Michigan, 38-19, on Nov. 25.

The Eastern Michigan football team is going bowling. The Eagles will be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho against San Jose State.

It’s just the seventh time in school history EMU will take part in a bowl game. However, this is the fifth time in the last seven years.

The team finished with an 8-4 record and won the Michigan MAC Trophy after beating both Western and Central Michigan.

Head coach Chris Creighton wants to see his senior class go out as champions.

“You know, we won the Michigan MAC Trophy, and, really, it’s the first time that our guys have hoisted a trophy. The post-game out on the field and with the band and then in the locker room was a ton of fun, and we want to do it again.”

The Eagles won eight games for the first time since 1987. That year, they also won the school’s first and only bowl game. Their opponent in that game: San Jose State, the team they will face on December 20th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Footballemu athleticsChris CreightonFootball
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content