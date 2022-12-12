Criminal investigations continue after Ann Arbor school threats

Ann Arbor’s school superintendent is promising criminal investigations after Friday’s social media threat at Huron High School.

Ann Arbor’s Huron High School went into lockdown Friday morning when threats appeared on Instagram. A Huron High sophomore, whose name we are not using because she is a minor, says she saw the social media post being passed around.

The graphic with a gun emoji said someone would shoot up the school at 10:30. This was the second, non-credible threat at Huron High in a week, and, unfortunately, the student said, it has become all too common.

“It’s gotten to the point where I don’t even take them seriously. When I heard it was happening it was just like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’”

In a statement to parents after the incident, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent, Jeanice Swift, said they’re still working to track perpetrators from threats at Huron and Pioneer High.

She also said a student involved in a threat at Scarlett Middle School in October has already been found and is being held criminally accountable.

