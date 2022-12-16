The number of Ann Arbor schools closed by staff illness is increasing

A high percentage of staff illness is closing down three Ann Arbor public schools today.

Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elementary was the first school to close yesterday because of a high percentage of staff illnesses. Today, Burns Park remains closed for a second day.

Meanwhile, Ann Arbor Open and Tappan Middle School have been added to the list of closed schools today, again because of significant staff illness.

Public schools spokesperson, Andrew Cluley says they are unable to track the problem to any particular virus.

"We’re still seeing COVID. We’re seeing flu. We're seeing RSV. And we’re seeing other cold-type illnesses. It’s a real mix, and we’re seeing it across the Ann Arbor Public Schools."

For now, Cluley says, the janitorial staff will be thoroughly cleaning the closed buildings.

School administration is also encouraging parents at other schools to keep their kids home if they are sick and to start wearing masks inside the school buildings.

