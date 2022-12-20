EMU football dominates San Jose State to win first bowl game since 1987

For the first time in 35 years, Eastern Michigan football has won a bowl game. They defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Tuesday afternoon.

Trailing 13-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles blocked an extra point and ran it back for a safety and then scored 31 straight points to cruise to victory. Then, with less than two minutes to go, the Eastern defense sealed the game with its third interception of the day.

Eastern quarterback Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to wide receiver Darrius Lassiter. The Eagles finish with nine wins, the second-most in a season in the school’s 131-year football history.

