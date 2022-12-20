© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

EMU football dominates San Jose State to win first bowl game since 1987

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published December 20, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST
emu fb potato bowl win.jpg
EMU Athletics
/
Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton is showered with french fries after the Eagles beat San Jose State 41-27 to win the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho

For the first time in 35 years, Eastern Michigan football has won a bowl game. They defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Tuesday afternoon.

Trailing 13-0 in the first quarter, the Eagles blocked an extra point and ran it back for a safety and then scored 31 straight points to cruise to victory. Then, with less than two minutes to go, the Eastern defense sealed the game with its third interception of the day.

Eastern quarterback Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to wide receiver Darrius Lassiter. The Eagles finish with nine wins, the second-most in a season in the school’s 131-year football history.

New Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. San Jose State Spartans | Full Game Highli

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
