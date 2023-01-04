© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Ypsilanti Township confirms a new Aldi will be built in the community

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published January 4, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST
Aldi exterior photo.jpg
Aldi Corporate
/
Aldi exterior

Officials in Ypsilanti Township have confirmed that a new Aldi grocery store will be coming to the community.

A plan to bring Aldi to Ypsilanti Township was made public back in November. That’s when the Board of Trustees unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the land.

Just before the holiday, township officials say, they finalized the purchase agreement for the township-owned land on South Huron Street and Whittaker Road, south of I-94.

In a statement released by Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo, she said Aldi would benefit those who live, work, and shop in the township with competitive prices.

Officials with Aldi expect the store to be open by Thanksgiving of 2023.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Tags
WEMU News AldiYpsilanti Townshipypsilanti township board of trusteesBrenda Stumbo
