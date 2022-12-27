Washtenaw County Border-to-Border trail on hold for winter, but future plans are in the works

The effort to connect a roughly 45-mile path from Ypsilanti Township all the way to Stockbridge and the Pinckney area is taking a break for the winter.

One of the key segments of the project that broke ground in September is a roughly mile and a half stretch that will connect downtown Dexter and the Delhi Metro Park. However, Kiff Hamp, the executive director of the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, says this stretch is challenging because it runs along the Huron River and some railroad tracks.

"Everything along the railroad and along the river is tricky. And vastly more difficult than anywhere else. Because of all the permits. Because of the Amtrak regulations. All the environmental regulations that come with being by the river."

That segment is expected to be done by next fall. The planning for the trail’s most ambitious project is in the works. A pedestrian tunnel will be built underneath the railroad tracks between Bandemer and Barton parks. That will begin in the second half of 2024.

