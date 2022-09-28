Ypsilanti Township has no plans to address license plate readers anytime soon

License plate readers – or LPR’s – have been banned by the City of Ypsilanti. But next door, in Ypsilanti Township, the traffic cameras that photograph every vehicle that passes by aren’t on the agenda.

At the last Board of Trustees meeting, a group of Ypsilanti Township residents protested against the installation of LPR’s. They object to what they call a costly invasion of privacy.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says this would be an effective crime-fighting tool and would have very strict guidelines if implemented.

Ypsilanti Township Treasurer Stan Eldridge says the board has heard comments from both sides of the issue. He says they are still exploring LPR’s internally and have no immediate plans to advance it.

“I don’t see any action being taken on this topic in the near future. And what is the timeframe for the near future? Certainly not in 2022. And there’s nothing in our 2023 budget that would even speak to this.”

Eldridge added any technology that would improve the safety and quality of life of its residents is worth exploring.

