The 'Wolf Moon' is coming out tonight

When the moon comes out tonight, those gazing at the night sky will be seeing what is called the “Wolf Moon”.

The peak of the moon will be at 6:08 p.m. However, the forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies in the Washtenaw County area. Wolves are often very active at this time of year, which is the origin of the name.

Norbert Vance, the director of the Sherzer Observatory at Eastern Michigan University, says the Wolf Moon has been lighting up the night sky for centuries.

“And given that the sun is about as far south as it can get these evenings, the full moons will rise as far north as they can get. And so, we’re up all night, bright and silvery, so, it’s a very noticeable time of year for the moon.”

If you miss it on Friday, Vance says the moon will still appear to be very full and bright on Saturday evening as well.

