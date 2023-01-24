Ann Arbor Fire Department wishlist: State's first carbon-neutral fire station

The Ann Arbor Fire Department has plans to replace its outdated fire station on the southeast side of the city. If roughly $10 million can be found to build it, it would be the first carbon neutral fire station in the state.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says replacing Fire Station 4 on the corner of Huron Parkway and Platt Road is long overdue. It was built in the 1960s, before there were female firefighters, so gender inclusive facilities are needed.

The new plans would include solar panels and more than double the size of the current station. The new design has drive-through bays, so fire trucks won’t have to back in off a road that has a blind curve.

Chief Kennedy says this project checks a lot of boxes.

“It really addresses a significant host of operational issues from a fire station side, and then really trying to achieve some of the city’s sustainability goals as well.”

The new design has been approved by the planning commission. The only thing left is for city council to find funding for the project.

