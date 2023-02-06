Ann Arbor home of nation's first Black poet laureate likely to get historic designation

The former home of Robert and Erma Hayden in Ann Arbor is expected to become a single property historic district. Ann Arbor City Council will vote on this tonight.

When Robert Hayden came to Ann Arbor in 1942 for grad school at the University of Michigan, he earned the Hopwood Award for aspiring writers. It was the first of many awards in his distinguished career.

He became the first Black faculty member at the U-M English department, and later became the country’s first Black poet laureate.

After teaching at Fisk University for 20 years, the Haydens returned to Ann Arbor, moving into the house at 1201 Gardner Avenue. They would spend the rest of their lives in the Lower Burns Park neighborhood.

Dharma Akmon, City Council member from the 4th Ward, says it’s important to honor the Haydens' home.

“So, to me, it’s important to honor this. This is an opportunity to do this for an influential American poet and recognize the work of this member of our community. Also critical, again, to recognize the contributions of African Americans to Ann Arbor.”

If it passes, as expected, at tonight’s city council meeting, the house would receive a map designation and there would be limits on what can be done to the house’s appearance.

