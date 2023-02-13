Ann Arbor teen missing since October found

A missing Ann Arbor teen who was reported on the missing person’s list since October has been found and is back with family.

Earlier this month, on February 3rd, as part of National Missing Persons Day, the Ann Arbor Police Department reminded the community of four people who had still been missing. One of those people on the list was 14-year-old Samyah Nundley.

She had last been seen when she left home on Pheasant Run Circle around 4am on October 19th about four months ago. In October, CrimeStoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information on her location. That information and her photograph were once again circulated just over a week ago.

And, yesterday, police reported that Samyah had been found. At this time, police are releasing no details about her disappearance except to say Samyah is no longer missing and is back with family.

They thanked everyone who shared posts about her disappearance and offered tips.

