Hash Bash afterparty Ann Arbor location in question

A proposal to move this year’s Ann Arbor Hash Bash afterparty to a new location is generating some conflict.

The city’s police and fire chief went before city council this week asking for an alternative location for the annual Monroe Street Fair because the U-M spring football game is happening the same day - April 1st.

Interim police chief Aimee Metzer says the problem is traffic congestion downtown in the event of an emergency.



“When we get gridlocked downtown, it is nearly impossible to get in should we have a large-scale event or get out should we have one in another area of the city.“

The chiefs recommended moving the fair to West Park. But residents affiliated with the Monroe Street Fair claimed there could be some chaos with toilets and trash if the Hash Bash crowd leaving the Diag couldn’t come to their location.

The issue was tabled to give the two sides time to talk and will be discussed at the March 6th meeting.

