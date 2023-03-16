Bridge repair work to clog traffic on Ann Arbor's west side this afternoon and evening

The repairs to the overpass on Eastbound I-94 on Ann Arbor’s west side are set to begin this afternoon and are expected to cause a significant traffic disruption.

The highway has been closed since a semi crashed into the Liberty Road bridge on Monday morning. A contractor was chosen Wednesday night, and the repairs will begin at 4 p.m.

At that time, the State Street and Ann Arbor-Saline Road ramps to Westbound I-94 will be closed. Both directions of US-23 will then have the ramps to Westbound I-94 shut down. At 7 p.m. tonight, westbound I-94 will be closed from US-23 to M-14.

The inspection of the overpass revealed damage to one of the beams and will need to be replaced. MDOT expects the repairs to be completed by Monday.

Eastbound I-94 will continue to be detoured off at M-14 and drivers can take southbound US-23 to get back to I-94. The on-ramp to Eastbound I-94 from Jackson Road is also closed and traffic is not able to cross the Liberty Road bridge.

