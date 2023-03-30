EMU's undergraduate symposium celebrates wide range of student research, creative projects

One of the oldest undergraduate symposiums in the country will add another chapter at Eastern Michigan University on Friday.

EMU’s 43rd annual event is a celebration of research and creative projects by undergraduates from all departments and majors. They are presented in three different presentation styles: Oral and poster presentations, and the Crossing Lines Design Expo, which is more a gallery format with 2-D and 3-D exhibits.

Amy Bearinger is the event coordinator for the symposium. She says this event is also a tremendous networking opportunity, and she has seen a lot of students use the symposium to open a lot of doors.

“So, we absolutely see students who go on to grad school or Ph.D programs and very much are following some of their initial research or studies. We also see students who have opportunities to find internships or even job offers from their experiences.”

Ypsilanti mayor Nicole Brown, who was a three-time participant in the symposium during her time as a student at EMU, will be the event’s keynote speaker.

The symposium runs from 9 a.m. to 4:15 on Friday at the EMU Student Center.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

