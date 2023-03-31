The 52nd annual Ann Arbor Hash Bash kicks off at high noon Saturday as a forum of protest

Even though marijuana has been legalized in Michigan, organizers of Ann Arbor’s annual Hash Bash tomorrow say it will still remain a protest forum.

For more than five decades, the annual Hash Bash on U-M’s Diag has been a place where like-minded people come to smoke marijuana together and protest with calls for legalization.

With marijuana now legal, this year, the mood will be much the same, but with a different call for protest.

Hash Bash organizer Jamie Lowell expects the long list of speakers to be focused on a message to assist those still impacted by marijuana felonies.

"People are sitting in jail right now for things many of us are making an above board living with. That’s a discrepancy in our society, and we haven’t gone all the way, we still have a lot of work to do to highlight this stuff. Legalization is fine, but how it is legal, and all the other details associated with it are what is important. But while we like how far we have come, we still need to do a lot of work and take this to a better place."

The 52and annual Hash Bash kicks off at high noon on Saturday (April 1) with a long list of speakers, including local politicians, legal experts, activists, and John Sinclair, the man who kicked off the original Hash Bash in 1972.

The bash will also include live music with the band Cosmic Knot.

The Monroe Street after party this year will feature dozens of vendors including, this year, food trucks for the cannabis crowd. The fair will also include a Cannabis Expungement Network booth this year as well.

Here is a link to the Hash Bash Facebook site. It includes information on events and tips about parking.

