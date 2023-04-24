EMU star, Ypsilanti native Emoni Bates entering NBA Draft

Ypsilanti native Emoni Bates has made it official: The Eastern Michigan men’s basketball star will enter the NBA Draft. The former National High School Player of the Year confirmed the news on social media.

In his one season, playing with EMU, the 19-year-old was the highest scoring sophomore in the country with nearly 20 points per game. Despite high expectations, Eastern finished 8-23 and failed to qualify for the conference tournament.

Tom Helmer is the play-by-play voice of EMU basketball. He says after a disappointing freshman season at the University of Memphis, Bates returned home and showed that he has enough talent to play at the next level.

“He really had an excellent season. And he has put himself in the exact position he wants to be in, and that’s in the NBA next season.”

Bates won’t find out which team will draft him until June 22. As of right now, most of the national media outlets have him projected to be selected in the Second Round.

