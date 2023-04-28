Chelsea Area Fire Authority's operational budget to be decided by voters on Tuesday

A renewal of the operating millage of the Chelsea Area Fire Authority will be on the ballot on Tuesday.

Voters in Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships, as well as residents of the City of Chelsea, will go to the polls. The Chelsea Area Fire Authority operates purely on a millage.

The millage in question is a renewal. It will cost homeowners and businesses about 2.36 mills for every $1,000 of taxable value. The tax will be in place through 2028.

Robert Arbini is the fire chief for Chelsea Area Fire Authority. He says the millage covers all of his team’s operational costs.

“We’re a fire service, and tied into that fire service, we’re also an EMS service. We do go out on medical calls. We bought an ambulance about a year ago. And we can now transport patients. So, our services have expanded for the tax dollars that have come in.”

The millage is expected to raise about $2.4 million in its first year.

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, May 2.

