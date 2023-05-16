Ann Arbor City Council approves $564 million budget for fiscal year 2024

The city of Ann Arbor’s $564 million budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year passed at last night’s city council meeting. The city council included some social services amendments in the spending plan.

Funding for the amendments comes from $1.1 million in unallocated revenue from the Marijuana Excise Tax Rebate.

Councilmember Linh Song co-sponsored an amendment to use $250,000 for eviction prevention and low-income youth services. She says, in the wake of the pandemic, eviction protections and additional SNAP benefits are drying up.

“We saw eviction rates increasing since the fall into this year, and I wanted to be able to get ahead of additional crises we expect to come in throughout the summer and fall.”

Another amendment allocates $500,000 for wrap-around supportive services to assist with tenant-based vouchers for those impacted by the criminal justice system. Additionally, the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County will receive $100,000.

The next fiscal year begins July 1.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org