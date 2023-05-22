Beavers, muskrats among Washtenaw County nuisances added to DNR's lethal control list

A number of wild animals have been added to the Department of Natural Resources’ lethal control list. This means Michiganders can kill or trap these animals without a permit.

Weasels, chipmunks, rabbits, opossums, and certain types of squirrels were added to the list. These animals can cause damage to homes and the land they sit on or can be a threat to other animals, like chickens.

The change in DNR regulations allows homeowners to protect their property legally.

Dennis Tyson is a biologist with the DNR. He says the biggest nuisance in Washtenaw County in recent years has been beavers and muskrats.

“Those two species in particular can cause issues with flooding, with beaver dams where it causes issues to landowners and muskrats, we are having issues where they den in the side of dykes or lakeshores where they weaken those structures.”

Other animals that are still on the list include coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and woodchucks.

