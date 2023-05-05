Ypsilanti joins 'No Mow May' effort

The City of Ypsilanti is taking steps to help protect bees and other pollinating insects this spring.

It's encouraging residents to protect the springtime habitats of pollinators by letting their lawns grow.

The insects rely on tall grass and other plants in peoples’ yards for food and shelter this time of year.

Ypsilanti Councilwoman Desirae Simmons says the effort is called “No Mow May” and is already practiced in other communities in Washtenaw County.

“I’m excited that we’re kind of taking this step and also to think about longer term what is it we are looking to do."

While “No Mow May” is in effect, they city recommends residents wait to cut their grass until it gets to between 6 and 12 inches tall.

