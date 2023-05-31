Ann Arbor fire chief offers tips to prevent summer fire hazards

Washtenaw County is expecting hot, dry weather over the next seven days, and that raises the potential risk of fires.

Local firefighters have already had to deal with one in Ann Arbor this week. A small cooking fire on Memorial Day got out of control after the people there added cardboard to it. It ended up injuring one person and destroying two buildings.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says there are multiple steps you should take to make sure a fire does not get out of control.

“The big one is to make sure it’s completely out. To have some sort of garden hose is really ideal to make sure it’s completely out. Get 25 feet from structures. Make sure there is adult supervision at all times.”

Kennedy says you should also never add cardboard, trash, or gasoline to a fire, because they burn so quickly.

