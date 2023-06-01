First $7 million from Ann Arbor's Community Climate Action millage coming in July

Ann Arbor’s efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030 are about to get a significant boost in funding.

Starting in July, the city is set to get the first $7 million of the Community Climate Action Millage recently passed by voters.

Ann Arbor’s energy coordinator, Joe Lange, says those funds will help pay for a variety of programs, including a feasibility study of geo-thermal energy that will see if it could be used to power an entire neighborhood.

“To see how we can start powering those homes, community center, a county facility, and a city facility with geothermal and get started on the design of that system.”

Lange says they’re also looking into other programs related to improving energy efficiency and expanding solar energy production.

